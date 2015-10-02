HONG KONG, Oct 2 (IFR) - Aaron Russell-Davison has left his post as head of debt capital markets for Standard Chartered , a role he had been appointed to only in January.

Russell-Davison had been head of capital markets for ASEAN since July 2013, having joined StanChart in November 2009 as head of Asian bond syndicate.

He reported to Henrik Raber, who was named global head of capital markets in August 2014.

Standard Chartered declined to comment.

The changes come amid the creation of a Financing Group in StanChart's Corporate Finance business. The new group will become operational in January 2016.

Changes will also occur in DCM and loans, departments which both used to sit under Financial Markets. Loan syndications will now be moved to Corporate Finance. Cristian Jonsson, global head of loan syndications, will report to Sumit Dayal. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)