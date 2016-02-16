(Adds Standard Bank response, IFR's attempts to contact desk)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Standard Bank's emerging markets desk
in London that focuses on high-yield bonds has ceased doing
business, according to people familiar with the matter.
The desk, which is part of Standard Advisory London, focused
mainly on sub-Saharan African high-yield bonds.
Standard Advisory London is a part of Standard Bank's UK
business that was not bought by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China last year.
A Standard Bank spokesperson initially declined to comment,
but denied the desk had closed following the publication of
IFR's story.
"There is no closure of the business," a spokesperson said
in an email. "The high-yield business in Africa is key to
achieving our revenue growth targets in the future."
Repeated calls to the emerging market high-yield desk went
unanswered on Monday and Tuesday.
The disputed shuttering comes as African high-yield bond
sales have plunged in the last few years with the most recent
being two deals in 2015 totalling US$525m, according to IFR
data.
In 2014, the sector racked up US$1.85bn, not including
junk-rated bank or sovereign issuance from the region.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)