LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Florian von Hartig has left Standard Bank, five months after he was shifted out of his role as global head of DCM and into the bank's global markets business.

Von Hartig left Standard Bank on October 3, according to the FCA register.

A bank spokesperson confirmed his departure.

Von Hartig moved out of the DCM role in May. He was replaced internally by Megan McDonald.

He had been at the bank since December 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting By Michael Turner)