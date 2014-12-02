LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Dave Murray has been promoted to global head of research at Standard Chartered after the previous holder of the position Adrian Walkling left the firm for personal reasons.

Murray takes up the role with immediate effect. He was previously head of equity research, a role he held since joining the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was with Deutsche Bank.

Stewart Callaghan will succeed Murray as head of equity research. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)