BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Dave Murray has been promoted to global head of research at Standard Chartered after the previous holder of the position Adrian Walkling left the firm for personal reasons.
Murray takes up the role with immediate effect. He was previously head of equity research, a role he held since joining the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was with Deutsche Bank.
Stewart Callaghan will succeed Murray as head of equity research. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: