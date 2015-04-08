BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Henry Toh is joining Standard Chartered as head of Singapore debt capital markets and as an executive director. He will report to Aaron Gwak, head of DCM for Asean.
Toh, who will take up the job next week, previously worked as head of treasury for Clifford Capital since 2012. Prior to that, Toh was with Temasek Holding's treasury team. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.