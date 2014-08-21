Aug 21 Standard Life Investments, the asset
management unit of British financial services group Standard
Life Plc, named Jim Giacin head of insurance business
development based in Boston.
Giacin was earlier a director in the financial institutions
group at Bancorp Services LLC, a provider of structured
financial products to banks and insurers. He has more than 20
years of experience in investment banking.
Giacin will report to Eric Roberts, head of U.S.
institutional sales at Standard Life Investments.