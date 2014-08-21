Aug 21 Standard Life Investments, the asset management unit of British financial services group Standard Life Plc, named Jim Giacin head of insurance business development based in Boston.

Giacin was earlier a director in the financial institutions group at Bancorp Services LLC, a provider of structured financial products to banks and insurers. He has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking.

Giacin will report to Eric Roberts, head of U.S. institutional sales at Standard Life Investments.