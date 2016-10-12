LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - British asset manager Standard Life
Investments has set up a new team in Singapore headed by Choon
Wah Wong as it steps up its growth strategy in Asia.
Standard Life Investments said on Wednesday the four-strong
team in Singapore will include Wong, who will also be head of
Asia-Pacific real estate; Ted Roy, deputy fund manager; Jason
Lam, associate investment director for Asia wholesale sales; and
Tervinder Chal, head of Asia-Pacific real estate finance and
operations.
Mark Baker, fund manager for emerging market debt, has also
moved to Hong Kong from London.
Wong joined from Partners Group where he was senior vice
president in Singapore. He will report to Mike Hannigan, head of
international real estate, based in Edinburgh.
Standard Life Investments manages US$20.7bn of assets in
direct real estate, public-listed real estate and real estate
debt globally. Its emerging market fixed income team manages
US$1.5bn of assets.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)