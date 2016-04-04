LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Societe Generale's global head of financial institutions debt capital markets Sebastien Domanico has resigned from the bank, according to a source.

Domanico had been at Societe Generale since early 2010. Before joining the French bank, Domanico worked at HSBC where he was head of the European FIG debt capital markets group. Societe Generale was not immediately available for comment.

Societe Generale shook up its financial institutions business in November 2015, following the departure of Ulrich Worms, its head of FIG DCM for Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

The bank appointed Simon Holz as head financial institutions DCM for Germany and Austria and and Julien Gamel as head of France, Belgium and Luxembourg, with co-responsibilities for the Netherlands business.

Societe Generale also created a new role of head of financial institutions Northern Europe, which has been filled by David Wattebled. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)