DUBAI Oct 6 Societe Generale has appointed Antoine Toussaint as its chief country officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Toussaint, who has worked for the French bank for more than two decades, will be based in Riyadh and report to Richad Soundardjee, Societe Generale's chief executive in the Middle East.

