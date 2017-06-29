MOVES-SunTrust boosts technology group with four hires

NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the corporate and investment bank of SunTrust Banks, has hired four managing directors including David Bain who joins as head of technology and services M&A.

Bain comes to SunTrust from Pacific Crest Securities where he was co-head of investment banking and head of M&A. Prior to that, he worked as an M&A banker at Sagent Advisors, Wachovia Securities and Lehman Brothers.

SunTrust has also hired Scott Peterson from BMO Capital Markets as a managing director to cover software, and Per-Arne "PA" Weiner from boutique Signal Hill as a managing director on financial technology coverage.

Terry Tillman also joins from Raymond James as managing director in software equity research.