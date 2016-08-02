NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - TD Securities, the investment
banking arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank, hired a former managing
director at Wells Fargo to build its presence in financial
institutions debt origination.
Edward Arden, who spearheaded the growth of Wells Fargo's
FIG business after joining from UBS in 2009, joined TD
Securities' as an MD in June in New York, the bank confirmed.
As head of FIG - a newly created position - Arden will focus
on increasing originations in senior and subordinated debt and
covered bonds globally, said a person close to the situation.
The bank will look to make more hires for the FIG team,
particularly as some other Wall Street firms make cuts to their
investment banking divisions.
TD has a thriving business underwriting bonds for sovereign,
supranational and agency issuers, placing 14th in the global SSA
league table, according to SDC data.
It is less well known as a bookrunner for financial
institutions, however.
While it has a strong presence in US dollar covered bonds,
TD is ranked 21st among global covered bond bookrunners, and
22nd among global FIG bookrunners, according to SDC.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Jack Doran)