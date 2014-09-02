Sept 2 Threadneedle Investments, the investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Maya Bhandari as investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.

Bhandari joins from Citigroup Inc, where she was a director of global macro strategy & asset allocation.

Threadneedle said Bhandari, who started on Aug. 18, is based in London and reports to Toby Nangle, the head of multi-asset allocation.