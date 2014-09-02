BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
Sept 2 Threadneedle Investments, the investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Maya Bhandari as investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.
Bhandari joins from Citigroup Inc, where she was a director of global macro strategy & asset allocation.
Threadneedle said Bhandari, who started on Aug. 18, is based in London and reports to Toby Nangle, the head of multi-asset allocation.
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.