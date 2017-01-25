HOUSTON Jan 25 Harrison DeStefano, head of natural gas at hedge fund Citadel LLC, has stepped down, two sources familiar with the move said on Wednesday.

They said he would be replaced by Brian Sestak, who joined Citadel from Hartree Partners in October.

A representative from Citadel declined to comment on the move.

DeStefano headed Citadel's natural gas group for two years and before that was head of gas and power for Noble Group. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)