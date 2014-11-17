LONDON Nov 17 Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon has created a new role of global head of human resources as it reinforces controls on staff conduct in the wake of recent trading scandals.

The company, which makes money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said on Monday it had hired Carrie Heiss, formerly global head of human resources at derivatives broker Newedge, to fill the position.

Chief Executive John Phizackerley, who took the helm at Tullett in September, said Heiss would focus on conduct.

"Conduct and behaviour issues are a priority for our management team and Carrie will be closely involved in evolving, monitoring and enforcing our code of conduct, ensuring that we behave with honesty, integrity and respect," Phizackerley said in a statement.

Recent scandals including allegations of benchmark interest rate (Libor) rigging and manipulation in the currency market have brought the role of interdealer brokers under greater scrutiny.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office in October charged a former Tullett broker in connection with Libor rigging and the company said earlier this month that it was under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Tullett rivals ICAP and RP Martin have already been fined by authorities as part of the Libor probe and a number of their former employees have already faced charges.

The recent settlements paid by six banks for failing to prevent their traders attempting to manipulate the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market have also raised questions about the relationship between commercial bank dealers and brokers. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keith Weir)