UPDATE 1-Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, near Santiago -USGS
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
LONDON, Sept 15 UBS has poached dealmaker Ian Carnegie-Brown from rival Credit Suisse to lead its consumer and retail team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Carnegie-Brown, who has more than 25 years experience in investment banking, will join UBS in January.
He spent six years at Credit Suisse, where he led the bank's team of advisers supporting Imperial Tobacco on its $7 billion acquisition of some assets from Reynolds American and Lorillard.
He had previously worked at Citi and Schroders .
Nick Hassall, who came to London from Hong Kong in 2012 to lead the global consumer products and retail group, will return to a fully client facing role as a senior banker in the team, the memo added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
NEW YORK, April 24 An investment banking vice president and risk management specialist was criminally charged on Monday with insider trading in Neustar Inc before the advertising technology company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm.