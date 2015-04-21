LONDON, April 21 Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S. bank to rejoin UBS as a Managing Director in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Horn will be based in London and be responsible for Capital Goods in the EMEA region, reporting to industrials head Laurent Bouvier. Prior to spending six years covering capital goods at Morgan Stanley, Horn worked for UBS for a decade in London, Zurich and New York, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the memo. Horn is due to start on August 1.

(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)