LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Terry-William Schmassmann has left UBS in Zurich, where he was Swiss Franc debt capital markets syndicate officer covering emerging markets and sovereigns, supranational and agencies according to the bank.

He had been at UBS since September 2009.

At ZKB, Patrizia Obrist, a member of the syndicate management team is also leaving, the bank told IFR. Obrist is embarking on a round the world tour. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)