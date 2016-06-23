NEW YORK, June 23 (IFR) - UBS has hired Carlos Mendoza as head of debt capital markets and client solutions for Latin America, adding to a list of new hires covering the region, a source told IFR on Thursday.

Mendoza, who will start at the Swiss bank in July, comes from Deutsche Bank, where he was most recently co-head of Latin America DCM with Andre Silva.

Mendoza's exit marks another loss for Deutsche Bank's emerging markets business, which has suffered a series of departures this year and last.

UBS, meanwhile, has been incrementally adding staff in Latin America.

Aside from Mendoza, the bank has recently hired Jose Luis Martinez from JP Morgan as head of LatAm M&A, Daniel Bassan from Credit Suisse as a managing director in Brazil, and Facundo Vazquez from Itau as head of equity capital markets in Latin America. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)