LONDON May 5 UBS has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

As well as being global co-head of the business, Matt Eilers will also lead the Americas financial sponsors team, based in New York. The team has been under the interim leadership of Brendan Dillon, who will continue as Global Co-Head of Leveraged Finance.

Simona Maellare, a former banker with BoA Merrill Lynch , is to head the global business alongside Eilers. Maellare joined as co-head of European sponsors in 2014.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)