LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Wednesday.

Hoveyda joined the Swiss bank in January 2014 from StormHarbour as vice chairman in corporate client solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as the bank sought to beef up coverage in the financial institutions group sector.

Prior to that, Hoveyda ran the EMEA debt capital markets business for 18 months at Merrill after it was taken over by Bank of America. Before that, he held several senior roles in FIG investment banking and debt capital markets.

Hoveyda will report to William Vereker, head of UBS's EMEA corporate clients solutions (CCS), and George Athanasopoulos, UBS's co-head of FRC which combines FX, rates and credit.

Lisanti has stepped down and will explore alternative career options within the firm, according to the memo.