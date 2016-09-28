LONDON, Sept 28 Swiss bank UBS has
hired former Barclays head of Russia Bob Foresman as vice
chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Foresman will take up his position on October 3 reporting to
investment bank boss Andrea Orcel. He will be based in New York
and will serve in a "client-facing strategic relationship role",
according to the memo.
A spokesman for UBS in London confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Foresman spent seven years as head of Russia for British
bank Barclays and will use his experience in the region to
develop relationships there as well as in the United States, the
memo said.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely)