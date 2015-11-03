SAO PAULO Nov 3 Swiss lender UBS AG
said on Tuesday that Carolina Lacerda, the head
of its investment banking unit in Brazil for the past four
years, has left the firm.
In a memo obtained by Reuters, Sylvia Coutinho, UBS's senior
country officer in Brazil, said Lacerda stepped down to pursue
other interests. Lacerda, a former banker at Merrill Lynch, was
also a member of UBS's executive committee in Brazil.
In response to a request for comment, UBS said she had told
the company she was stepping down for personal reasons, adding
that the hiring of former Barclays Plc banker André
Laloni to replace her as head of corporate client services in
South America was aimed at "helping expand the segment's
operations."
Still, a source familiar with the situation said UBS parted
ways with Lacerda due to "growing disagreements over strategy."
Efforts to reach Lacerda were unsuccessful.
Her departure comes as UBS's local unit braces for what's
expected to be the strongest results in capital markets and
financial advisory since its inception four years ago.
This year, UBS helped advise on British American Tobacco
Plc's $3.5 billion buyout and the delisting of Souza Cruz SA,
its unit in the country. The Zurich-based bank participated in a
rights offering of Telefonica Brasil SA and
co-managed the postponed initial public offering of
state-controlled insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)