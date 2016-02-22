(Corrects prior role at Deutsche Bank for Schwarzschild in 4th
paragraph)
By Lauren Hirsch
Feb 19 UBS Group AG has hired Michael
O'Donovan as a managing director in its Americas equity capital
markets group and Adam Schwarzschild as an executive director in
its financial sponsors group, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a UBS
spokeswoman.
O'Donovan joins from KKR Capital Markets, where he worked
across verticals, including private equity, infrastructure and
energy. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and
predecessor Bear Stearns.
Schwarzschild previously worked in the private equity
investment banking group at Deutsche Bank.
The two join several other recent UBS hires, as the bank
continues to bolster its private equity and equity capital
markets businesses. Recent joiners include Jeff Mortara as head
of financial institutions and East Coast technology equity
capital markets and Max Justicz as a managing director in its
Americas financial sponsors group.
UBS hired Frank Maturo as vice chairman of equity capital
markets in the Americas from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
March.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Leslie Adler)