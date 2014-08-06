(Refiles to add Lisanti's full name in first paragragh)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - Fabio Lisanti, UBS's co-head of global
debt capital markets, has been appointed global head of debt
capital markets and clients solutions (DCMCS), a new group the
Swiss bank has established to improve coordination between its
public and private businesses.
Mike Davidson, who previously co-headed global DCM with
Lisanti, will become head of Americas DCMCS and an Asian and
European head of DCMCS will be announced in due course.
Lisanti's appointment comes as part of a broader
reorganisation at the bank as it seeks to "simplify its
organizational construct", it said in an internal memo.
Lisanti will report to Steve Cummings, Matthew Hanning and
William Vereker, who head up UBS's Americas, EMEA and APAC's
corporate clients solutions (CCS), for his private side
responsibilities.
But for his public side duties, Lisanti will report to Chris
Murphy and George Athanasopoulos, UBS's co-heads of FRC, which
combines FX, rates and credit.
According to the memo, the new construct should help ensure
that teams behave indifferently as to where P&L is booked and
performance is evaluated on total contribution. By bringing the
public side with the private, UBS hopes that it will be able to
leverage the relationships it has in DCM and banking to provide
more coordinated solutions to clients.
Andrea Sambo remains global head of FRC structuring but now
reports to Lisanti.
UBS has set up an DCMCS executive which will be chaired by
Lisanti and have the following members: Amir Hoveyda, Joseph
Chee, Michel Lee, Andrea Sambo, Christophe Patricot, Guido
Cortesani, Phil Olesen, Drew Dragoumis, the regional heads of
FRC Distribution and the regional heads of DCMCS, who will be
announced shortly.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Natalie Harrison)