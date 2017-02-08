NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse
global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its
investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of
US dealmakers.
Reece is a 17-year veteran of Credit Suisse, where he also
had stints as global head of industrials and global head of
basic materials and infrastructure.
He left Credit Suisse and founded his own merchant banking
firm, Helena Capital, in 2015.
The new role will see Reece report directly to Andrea Orcel,
president of UBS Investment Bank.
Reece will work across the investment bank and with the
firm's wealth management operation as well.
He will help to grow the firm's corporate and financial
sponsors business, both in the US and globally according to an
internal memo obtained by IFR.
"He will seek to effectively leverage his experience and
network to help us build out our strategic dialogue at the
C-suite and board level," Orcel wrote in the memo.
Reece is Orcel's third hire of a US-based direct report in
the past six months.
In November, the bank named former Deutsche Bank vice
chairman of Americas corporate finance Mike Santini as executive
vice chairman. In September, UBS added Bob Foresman, a former
Barclays Russia head, as vice chairman.
(Reporting By Anthony Hughes)