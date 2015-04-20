(Adds details on UBS' strategy)

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, April 20 David Slade is joining UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London.

His appointment completes UBS' overhaul of its investment banking operations, which started in 2012 and split the business into Corporate Client Solutions (CCS) and Investor Client Services.

Slade will be responsible for leveraged finance origination and leveraged capital markets, which encompasses marketing, originating, structuring and distributing leveraged debt, either as leveraged loans or high-yield bonds.

The bank is aiming to build on its strengths, including its M&A, equity, wealth management and asset management franchises to bring new financing ideas to clients.

He will be co-head with Brendan Dillon and Francisco Pinto-Leite, joint global heads of leveraged finance, who are based in New York. Slade will take up his appointment in mid May.

He will report to William Vereker, head of CCS, which includes M&A, DCM, ECM, leveraged finance and client coverage, and will sit on the executive committee of CCS.

Vereker joined UBS in April 2013 and was formerly Nomura's co-head of investment banking.

Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held management roles including European head of leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.

He has been a partner at private equity firm EQT since 2010, where he was co-head for their credit business alongside Paul de Rome and focussed on institutional investing in leveraged loans. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)