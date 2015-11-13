LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Leveraged finance banker Abudy Taha
is set join UBS as a managing director, according to sources
with knowledge of the matter.
Taha left Credit Suisse's EMEA leveraged finance team in
May, where he was a managing director and focused on leveraged
loans in London.
He is now joining UBS's leveraged capital markets team in
London, where he will focus on both leveraged loans and
high-yield bonds.
The Swiss bank has built out its leveraged finance team this
year, notably hiring David Slade as global co-head of leveraged
finance and leveraged capital markets in April.
Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse, where he
held management roles including European head of leveraged
finance and co-head of European credit.
UBS also recently poached Sarah Mackey from RBS to co-head
its leveraged finance origination business.
One of the sources said UBS is likely to make one more
senior hire to round out its leveraged finance business.
(Reporting by Robert Smithm, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)