July 18 UBS Global Asset Management said James Finch had joined the asset management arm of UBS AG as the head of global liquidity management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Based in London, Finch will be responsible for the development and expansion of the firm's liquidity management business in EMEA.

He will report to Joe Abed, the head of global liquidity management, the company said.

Finch has over 16 years of industry experience and was previously head of UK and fixed income business development at asset manager Source, UBS Global said.