INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) as a senior principal, leaving UniCredit after a brief stint as head of high-yield bond syndicate.
The Italian bank hired Biagosch to run the high-yield syndicate in London in November last year. But a spokesperson for CPPIB confirmed that he has now joined the Canadian investment manager.
Before his short time at UniCredit, Biagosch worked at private equity firm Permira for seven-years, becoming head of their financing group in 2011.
CPPIB was in the news on Wednesday, after Altice announced it will buy 70% of US cable firm Suddenlink from existing shareholders BC Partners, CPPIB and Suddenlink management.
BC Partners and CPPIB will retain a 30% stake.
UniCredit did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
LONDON, May 10 The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, said on Wednesday it planned to expand its London operations, hiring staff and boosting investments.