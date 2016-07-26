LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - UniCredit has confirmed that its current head of corporate and investment banking, Gianni Franco Papa, has been promoted to general manager, a new role with wider responsibilities across the group.

Papa will be replaced by Gianfranco Bisagni and Olivier Khayat, his current deputy co-heads of CIB. They will become co-heads of CIB and continue to report to Papa.

Khayat worked closely with new chief executive, Jean Pierre Mustier, when the latter was head of CIB before leaving that role in January 2015. Both had previously worked together at Societe Generale's CIB. At the French bank, Khayat was head of fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Bisagni has worked at UniCredit for nearly 40 years. He has been chief manager of the Hong Kong bank and head of CIB in central and Eastern Europe as well as head of CEE overall.

The moves are part of wider changes to the group's managerial structure which aim to reduce the number of direct reports to new CEO Mustier. He will focus on setting strategy and overseeing risks and costs.

"The reorganisation announced today is the first step in the simplification of the group. My objective is to streamline and improve its efficiency," said Mustier.

Papa will take control of direct business and client-related activities. He will also be responsible for implementing the group's new digital strategy.

Andrea Casini and Giovanni Ronca will report to Papa as co-heads of the group's Italian network for retail and corporate, respectively. Casini is currently general manager for Bulgaria and Ronca occupies a similar post in New York.

Gabriele Piccini, current head of Italy, will move to an unspecified position within the group. Current COO Paolo Fiorentino and CFO Bernardo Mingrone will leave UniCredit.

UniCredit has also appointed Ranieri de Marchis and Francesco Giordano as co-chief operating officers. De Marchis is currently head of internal audit and Giordano is chief financial officer for German subsidiary HVB. They will report directly to Mustier and focus on cutting costs.

Additionally Mirko Bianchi has been appointed group chief financial officer. He is currently CFO of UniCredit Bank Austria.

Mustier's other direct report is Marina Natale, who will be in charge of the strategy and M&A team.

The new structure takes effect on September 1. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)