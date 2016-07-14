LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed
head of markets TJ Lim to a new role as deputy risk officer,
tasked with accelerating disposals of its non-core loans.
The appointment comes after UniCredit said earlier this week
it plans to more proactively manage its non-core credit
portfolio to accelerate disposals and strengthen its balance
sheet.
"He will be specifically in charge of orchestrating the
management and disposals of non-performing loans, repossessed
assets and any other distressed assets requiring market
solutions and exit," the bank said on Thursday.
Lim will report to Massimiliano Fossati, UniCredit's chief
risk officer.
Lim will also work with Fossati on the supervision of all
the market, credit, liquidity and operational risk modeling
across all legal entities, and contribute to risk strategic
planning, especially related to investment banking.
UniCredit said Guy Laffineur, currently deputy head of
markets, has been appointed new head of markets. He has been
deputy for the past five years.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)