in a day
MOVES-UniCredit names De Metz, Barisaac trade finance co-heads
July 6, 2017 / 9:44 AM / in a day

MOVES-UniCredit names De Metz, Barisaac trade finance co-heads

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed Adeline de Metz and Raphael Barisaac as global co-heads of trade finance in its corporate and investment bank.

De Metz and Barisaac will succeed Luca Corsini, who has been appointed global transaction banking co-head alongside Jan Kupfer. The changes take effect on August 1.

De Metz and Barisaac will be based in Milan and report to Corsini and Kupfer.

De Metz joined UniCredit in 2012 in France and was appointed head of working capital solutions in 2016. She previously worked at Natixis and various other banks.

