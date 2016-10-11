LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Matthias Janssen has left BNP Paribas
to join UniCredit as co-head of equity capital markets for
Germany alongside Alexander Vart in Frankfurt.
The new structure takes effect from November 15. Both will
report to Stefania Godoli, global head of ECM. The duo will be
responsible for ECM origination and execution in Germany and
oversee activity in Austria.
They will be responsible for the bank's partnership with
Kepler Cheuvreux in those two countries. It provides equity
research and distribution services which bolsters UniCredit's
ECM work.
Janssen was a director in ECM at BNP Paribas. He has also
worked at Baader Bank, Credit Agricole and Dresdner Kleinwort,
where he started his career in 2001.
Vart joined the Italian bank from Deutsche Bank in 2002 and
has worked in the ECM team since 2005.
In addition Andrea Petruzzello has been made head of
corporate finance advisory for Italy. His new role starts
immediately and he reports to Pietro Rey and Klaus Vukovich,
co-heads of global corporate finance advisory. He joined the
bank from Morgan Stanley in 2003.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)