Aug 21 Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S.
Bancorp, hired two executives for its private client
reserve in Phoenix.
Christopher Wilkinson and Dean Scheinert were named wealth
management consultants for the private client reserve.
Wilkinson previously served as president and chief
investment officer for investment bank Finemark National Bank &
Trust in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In his new role, Wilkinson will be tasked with assembling a
team of executives to help meet clients' needs.
Scheinert joins from J.P. Morgan Chase Private Bank, the
financial advisory unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he
served as executive director focusing on ultra-high net worth
clients.
In his new role, Scheinert will be responsible for advising
high net worth clients.