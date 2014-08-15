BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
Aug 15 Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, hired Timothy Langbein from JPMorgan Private Bank as a senior private banker for its private client reserve in New York.
Langbein will focus on personal and business lending, and deposit needs, U.S. Bank said.
He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry.
Previously, he worked as vice-president at JPMorgan Private Bank, the financial advisory unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , serving in wealth management roles such as capital adviser and banker.
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.