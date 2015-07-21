SAO PAULO, July 21 Brazilian appliance and furniture retailer Via Varejo SA said Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Eric Lemaitre stepped down, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Via Varejo, a unit of Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA , said its executive director of financial services, Felipe Coragem Negrão, would take on the responsibilities of CFO until the board of directors makes a new appointment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)