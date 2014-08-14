UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 14 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc named Bill Newton and Andrew Powell as stockbrokers for its investment division.
Newton previously worked at Barclays Advisory Stockbroking as vice president, advising on developed market equity portfolios to high net worth private clients.
Powell joins from Barclays where he spent four years as a stockbroker focusing on both UK and the United States short-term equity trade ideas.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far