May 3 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of its technology, media & telecom (TMT) equity capital markets (ECM) group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman on Wednesday.

Walsh, who will start in July and be based in San Francisco, was most recently co-head of TMT ECM at Bank of America Corp . He will work alongside John Kolz, Credit Suisse's co-head of TMT and healthcare ECM.

Prior to joining Merrill Lynch in 2003, Walsh worked at investment banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Putnam Lovell.

Walsh's past IPO work includes software company MuleSoft Inc earlier this year and business focused social networking company LinkedIn Corp in 2011.

Credit Suisse has been on some of the largest technology IPOs in recent years, including Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014 and disappearing message company Snap Inc earlier this year. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)