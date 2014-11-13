HONG KONG, Nov 13 (IFR) - Westpac's chief executive Gail Kelly announced her retirement on Thursday, handing over the reins to Brian Hartzer, head of its retail, wealth and business banking divisions.

During Kelly's seven years at the top, Westpac weathered the global financial crisis, acquired St George's Bank and Lloyd Banking Group's Australia business, and saw its market capitalisation double. The bank booked its fifth-straight year of record profits this month on strong loan grown and low bad debts.

Kelly retires on February 1.

Hartzer joined the bank in 2012 from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he ran its UK business. During his tenure at Westpac, the Australian Financial Services division, the unit he headed, saw compound earnings growth of 10% over three years, while the cost-to-income ratio fell by almost 2.5% (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti)