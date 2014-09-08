BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 7 Willis Group Holdings Plc named Huichih Ko as chairman of Willis Asia, effective Sept.7.
Ko joins from Marsh & McLennan Companies, where he served as country corporate officer for Taiwan.
Ko will initially be based in Singapore and will play a leading role in defining Willis Asia's strategic direction across the region.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter