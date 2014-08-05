BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
* Qualcomm Inc signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
Aug 5 Willis North America, a unit of global risk advisor Willis Group Holdings Plc, said it appointed Jeff Turner as managing partner to head its Houston operations.
Turner joined the company in 2012 and most recently served as senior vice president and producer at its New York Metro office.
Before joining Willis, Turner held prominent roles at Higginbotham Insurance Agency and Bridge Insurance Partners LLC.
* Qualcomm Inc signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
April 24NanoCarrier Co Ltd * Says it will invest into Tocagen Inc Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zfV0hp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)