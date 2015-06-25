LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Doris Herrera-Pol, a well known figure in the public sector world, is retiring to spend more time with her family.

Herrera-Pol will step down as director and global head of capital markets on November 12 2015, having held the position since 2007.

There has been no decision yet on her replacement.

She may continue to work in the sector on a consultancy basis.

The retirement will mark the end of 29 years at the World Bank/IFC in a variety of positions.

Prior to this, Herrera-Pol worked for the government of the Dominican Republic, where she conducted sovereign debt negotiations. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)