LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The World Bank has appointed Arunma Oteh as its new vice-president and treasurer following a four-month search.

Oteh was most recently the head of Nigeria's securities and exchange commission and will replace Madelyn Antoncic, who stepped down from the post in mid-July.

She will manage and lead the treasury team, which is responsible for managing more than US$150bn in assets.

The appointment is effective September 28.

Prior to heading the Nigerian SEC, Oteh was group vice president, corporate services, at the African Development Bank.

From 2001 to 2006 she was AfDB group treasurer, responsible for the supra's fundraising and capital markets activity, the World Bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)