(Adds XP Investimentos's rankings, details throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 17 Patrick O'Grady has left as
chief executive officer of XP Gestão de Recursos, the asset
management unit of Brazilian securities firm XP Investimentos,
following disagreements over strategy, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The departure of O'Grady, who had been at the helm of XP
Gestão since 2012, was announced in a Sunday night memo to
employees by Guilherme Benchimol, CEO and founding partner of XP
Investimentos, Brazil's No. 2 equities brokerage.
The memo, which one of the sources read to Reuters, said
O'Grady left for personal reasons. The other source said XP
Gestão failed to grow as fast as other units, as O'Grady focused
on profitability rather than expansion.
A committee comprised of Benchimol and three XP Gestão
executives will oversee the firm until it finds a replacement
for O'Grady, the memo said.
The executives are João Braga and Marcos Peixoto, partners
who oversee equity investments at XP Gestão, and Fausto Filho,
another partner with direct involvement in fixed-income
investments at the unit, the sources said.
The sources said that a new CEO for XP Gestão could be
announced in a few weeks. Currently, XP Gestão oversees 7.5
billion reais ($2 billion) in assets, according to the firm's
website.
Before joining XP Gestão, O'Grady was a partner at Pollux
Capital between 2006 and 2012, and a senior executive at Banco
Pactual SA's asset management division for 15 years. Banco
Pactual is the predecessor of what is now Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank.
Two XP Investimentos spokeswomen did not immediately respond
to an email and phone calls seeking to confirm O'Grady's
departure.
($1 = 3.7684 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Aditional reporting by
Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)