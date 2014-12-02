LONDON Dec 2 Thierry Varène has been appointed
general delegate in charge of large clients at BNP Paribas
and will join the French bank's executive committee,
according to a statement on Tuesday.
Varene will also serve as chairman of Corporate Clients
Financing and Advisory EMEA, starting on 5 January 2015, the
bank previously announced on Nov. 20, when it said it was
reorganising its corporate and investment banking activities to
fold securities services into the division and bring equities
and fixed-income activities closer together.
Varene has overseen the French bank's corporate finance arm
since 2000.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; editing by Freya Berry)