BRASILIA Jan 16 Brazilian car rental firm
Movida Participações SA plans to sell shares in an initial
public offering at between 8.9 reais ($2.80) and 11.3 reais
($3.50), it said in a filing on Monday.
Movida, which is controlled by logistics company JSL SA
, plans to sell 78,202,247 ordinary shares. Book
building starts on Monday and ends on Feb. 6, and shares are
expected to start trading in the Sao Paulo stock exchange on
Feb. 8, according to the filing.
Movida's IPO plan underscores the resilience of car renting
despite Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades, high
unemployment and a slump in consumer and corporate spending.
Growing risk appetite among local investors and expectations
of a more business-friendly government following former
President Dilma Rousseff's ouster in 2016 year are also
bolstering IPO requests.
