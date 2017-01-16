(Adds details, size, timetable; changes dateline, previous BRASILIA)

SAO PAULO Jan 16 Movida Participações SA has set the price range for an initial public offering at between 8.90 and 11.30 reais per share in a deal that could help the Brazilian car rental firm and a shareholder fetch as much as 1.184 billion reais ($368 million) from investors.

In a Monday securities filing, Movida and controlling shareholder JSL SA said they plan to offer a total 78.202 million common shares of Movida on Feb. 6, when the IPO will take place. If investors tapped so-called supplementary and additional allotments, another 26.6 million shares may be sold.

Growing appetite for risk among local investors and hopes that President Michel Temer will reverse years of rampant budget spending are helping revive offerings in Brazil, which a decade ago was one of the world's most vibrant places for IPOs. The country has seen just a couple of IPOs in the past two years, down from about 10 between 2013 and 2014.

The Movida deal underscores the resilience of car renting despite Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades, high unemployment and a slump in consumer and corporate spending. Movida plans to use proceeds to expand its fleet, reduce debt and pay dividends, the filing said.

Expansion will not involve acquisitions, the filing said, underpinning how the company's organic growth model has helped it fare better than rivals over the past year. Larger peer Unidas SA announced an IPO plan just days before Movida's, in late November.

Movida's growth has outpaced that of Unidas, whose daily rentals grew 29 percent to 1.3 million in the third quarter, on the eve of a deal selling a 20 percent stake to Enterprise Holdings Inc, the world's No. 1 car rental company.

Movida's car rental operations, which grew 60 percent in a year to 2.3 million daily rentals in the third quarter, are about half the size of Brazilian market leader Localiza Rent a Car SA, which booked 4.8 million daily rentals in the quarter.

Movida hired the investment-banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA to manage the offering, alongside Morgan Stanley & Co, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Banco do Brasil SA, Credit Suisse Group AG and XP Investimentos CCTVM SA. ($1 = 3.2202 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in São Paulo and Silvio Cascione in Brasilia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and James Dalgleish)