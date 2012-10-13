REUTERS: Our Bollywood correspondent Shilpa Jamkhandikar reviews two freshly released movies. Read the reviews here.

- Aiyyaa

Director Sachin Kundalkar's "Aiyyaa" is based on one of three stories in his earlier Marathi film called "Gandha". The story, about a girl who falls in love with a man because of the way he smells, is 30 minutes long, simply and honestly told. Read review, click here

- Bhoot Returns

The first half of "Bhoot Returns" has Tarun Awasthi (JD Chekravarthy), his wife Namrata (Manisha Koirala) and sister Pooja (Madhu Shalini) walking around a house in search of a ghost. We are told right at the beginning that it is called Shabbo, and it makes ‘friends' with the couple's six-year-old daughter Nimmi.

Read review, click here