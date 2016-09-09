(Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters)
In the first ten minutes of Sohail Khan’s “Freaky Ali”, the protagonist plays in a colony cricket match and hits sixes at will. In the final moments of the film during a crucial match, he tells a friend, “chakka maarta hoon” (I’m going to hit a six). You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a film about cricket, given the number of cricketing terms used in it. Instead, it’s about a man who plays golf.
That alone is enough to not take “Freaky Ali” and its makers too seriously. This is an unabashedly populist film that makes no attempt to actually understand the sport at the centre of it. Ali, an underwear salesman cum small-time extortionist, discovers golf accidentally while collecting money from a businessman playing a round on the greens. Egged on by a neighbour who works as a caddy, Ali rises to the top so fast you’d be forgiven for thinking he was India’s equivalent of Tiger Woods.
Every time he swings the “gulf club” (as he calls it), Ali hits a hole in one. Soon, his only real competition is current champion (of what, we are never told) Vikram (Jas Arora), a haughty prince who turns up his nose at Ali, a slum dweller who dares to play the rich man’s sport.
Under the flimsy cover of a sports film, “Freaky Ali” is just another Bollywood ‘good guy versus bad guy’ movie. Every character is a caricature and every plot point already seen in a thousand other films. This one doesn’t quite “putt” it.
About the Author
Editing by David Lalmalsawma
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
The words and music in Akshay Roy’s “Meri Pyaari Bindu” are lilting and evocative. Love is compared to a Hrishikesh Mukherjee movie, a beloved song and a rainy day, and the strains of Mohammed Rafi’s “Abhi Na Jao” echo throughout the film.