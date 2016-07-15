(Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters)

“Great Grand Masti”, the third installment of Indra Kumar’s inexplicably successful sex comedy franchise, doesn’t look too different from the earlier two films. The three leading men make the same heaving noise, props like bananas and balloons are used as extensively as before, and the jokes are juvenile just like the people in the film.

Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi reprise their roles as friends Amar, Prem and Meet from the first two films. Their wives however, have changed – a telling comment on how this franchise treats women characters. The men and their sexual desires are the only thing that remains constant. Everything else, including the object of those desires remain fluid and almost insignificant, assuming importance only when they come in contact with our heroes.

The men spend the first hour of the film lamenting the lack of action in their lives and lusting after voluptuous women in too-tight blouses. Convinced that the only way to fulfil their desire is to get out of the city, the trio travels to Doodhwadi, the location of Amar’s ancestral mansion which has remained abandoned for many years.

What they don’t know is that the mansion is haunted by Ragini (Urvashi Rautela), the spirit of a woman who is even more sexually desperate than our leading men (She’s been alone and waiting for a man for 50 years). When they realise they are now the hunted and not the hunters, they panic and try every trick in the book to escape the house. But they are up against a ghost who can perform all kinds of black magic.

Of course, logic has left this house long ago. Men bite each other’s posteriors, grope older women, and then turn into an emotional mess and reform their lecherous ways because their wives choose to fast for them on Karva Chauth.

This is exactly the kind of ancient, warped logic that the film thrives on. What makes it worse is that even the jokes are watered down and not as risqué anymore. Deshmukh, Oberoi and Shivdasani copy-paste every single expression from the earlier films, and Rautela snarls and simpers every two minutes.

“Great Grand Masti” could have turned the tables on the sex comedy genre, but thanks to some watered-down humour and regressive script, this is just another mediocre film that will sink into oblivion.